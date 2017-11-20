18 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Karua Takes Kirinyaga Battle to the Court of Appeal

By LABAN WANAMBISI, NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 - Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision by the High Court in Kerugoya to dismiss her petition against the election of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

She had earlier this week accused the court of being compromised after she lost her bid to overturn the August 8 victory of the former Devolution Cabinet Secretary.

The notice dated November 16 states: "Take notice that the appellants herein, being dissatisfied with the ruling intend to appeal to the Court of Appeal of Kenya against the whole said ruling."

Karua who was vying for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial post on a Narc-Kenya ticket argues that the judgment by Lady Justice Lucy Gitari failed to appreciate the law and the authority.

The Kerugoya High Court dismissed the petition on grounds that it failed to comply with the election petition rules.

Lady Justice Gitari described the petition as "hopeless, defective and incurable."

The court found out that Karua failed to comply with Election Petition Rules 2017.

