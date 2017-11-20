Rwanda: Buteera Brings Stability, Says APR Coach Mulisa

APR defeated Kirehe FC 2-1 on match-day six of the Azam Rwanda Premier League at Amahoro National Stadium to remain top of the table standing and afterward head coach Jimmy Mulisa singled out midfielder Andrew Buteera for special praise.

Mulisa admitted the Rwandan international, who missed a big part of last season with a knee injury, has brought stability that the army side needed to be more competitive.

Saturday's victory was the fourth for APR, who have drawn one game and lost once as they bid for a record-extending 17th league title, while for Kirehe FC, it was the fourth reverse which leaves them near the relegation zone with six points.

Vivien Niyonkuru put Kirehe ahead with an acrobatic strike in the 30th minute but the lead lasted barely two minutes before center-back Herve Rugwiro equalised for APR.

Midfielder Fabrice Martin Twizerimana netted the winner at the hour mark to help Mulisa's team remain on top of table with 13 points, one ahead of SC Kiyovu, who jumped to second place after defeating Espoir 2-0 at Mumena Stadium.

Buteera and Maxime Sekamana assisted the APR goals. During the game against Kirehe, Buteera created five chances for the strikers and was named man of the match.

"We are happy to win the game and remain on top of the table. I am particularly happy that we're now playing with a lot more composure and dominating games, thanks to Buteera," Mulisa said after the match.

He noted that, "If you look at our team this season and compare to the last season, we are a better side playing the football that we want, that's exactly what I wanted from my players."

"He (Buteera) is an intelligent player, he is a creative midfielder and we missed his services for most of last season," Mulisa admitted.

"We have had two good performances and results against Bugesera and Kirehe, which is what I want from my players, I know we can still improve and we do even better."

His counterpart at Kirehe, Abdul Kalim Nduhirabandi, said: "This is is always a big fixture, and we knew it was going to be difficult nonetheless, my players have given their all but it has not been enough against a team that is looking to win the league."

At Mumena Stadium, SC Kiyovu continued their impressive run when they beat Espoir 2-0, thanks to goals from team captain Fabrice Mugheni Kakule in the 60th and 79th minutes, respectively.

Andre Casa Mbungo's side moved up to second place with 12 points.

Elsewhere, interim coach Maurice 'Maso' Nshimiyimana guided Bugesera to a 1-0 win over Gicumbi, thanks to striker Ruhinda Farouk to jump from bottom to 10th place with seven points. The win came after the Nyamata-based club suspended head coach Ally Bizimungu.

Meanwhile, Sosethene Habimana's Musanze defeated Amagaju 2-1 to move to 9th place with seven points.

Saturday

APR FC 2-1 Kirehe FC

Bugesera FC 1-0 Gicumbi FC

Musanze FC 2-1 Amagaju FC

SC Kiyovu 2-0 Espoir