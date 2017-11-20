Kenya: Kipkoech, Cheruiyot Win Lotto Baringo Half Marathon Titles

Isaac Kipkoech timed 61 minutes, 47 seconds to retain men's 21km title in Lotto Foundation Baringo Half Marathon held on Saturday.

Lucy Cheruiyot, runner-up at Valencia Half Marathon, timed 71.19 to win the women's title in the race held in Baringo County and which saw two Ethiopian runners - Habtamu Asefa Wakeyo and Keneni Germane Korme - compete in men and women's race respectively.

Kipkoech, who also won Madoka Half Marathon this year, finished ahead of Isaac Kibet (61:54) and Sammy Kiprono (62:02).

Keneni and Korme will compete in the 10km Great Ethiopian Run next weekend. Keneni said Saturday's race tested her ability.

"The race was very tough for me because I'm not used to the tough terrain but I'm happy to have finished 16th. Next weekend I will compete in the Great Ethiopian Run," Keneni said.

TRAINS IN KERICHO

Kipkoech, who trains in Kericho, said he struggled on the tough course earlier in the race but he soon picked up pace and won.

"The race was tough when we started running, but my body reacted well and I enjoyed the rest of the race. I'm using the race to prepare myself to compete for a place in Team Kenya for 2018 Commonwealth Games where I want to run in 10,000m," Kipkoech, who also finished second in Family Bank Half Marathon, said.

Uasin Gishu-based Cheruiyot won the women's race ahead of Naomi Jebet who ran in 72:22, while Joy Kimuma came third after clocking 72:52.