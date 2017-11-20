Kenya: Lucy Cheruiyot Wins Baringo Half Marathon

Baringo — Valencia Half Marathon second runners up Lucy Cheruiyot clocked 1:12:19 to win Lotto Foundation Baringo Half Marathon on Saturday in Kabarnet town.

Cheruiyot hit the front barely 5km into the race never to look back. She was closely challenged by Naomi Chebet and Joy Kimuma who clocked 1:12.22 and 1:12:52 respectively to place second and third.

Maureen Jepkemoi (1:14.0) and Antonina Kwambai (1:14:05) completed the top five places. In an interview, Cheruiyot said this was part of her build-up ahed the upcoming in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) in United Emirates in February next year.

She said the event was tough due to the hilly conditions but was quick to note that she had the advantage over her counterparts because she trains in similar conditions in Kapng'etuny area in Uasin Gishu County.

In the men's category, specialist in local race, Isaac Kipkoech defended his title in a time of 1:01:47.

He, however did not get it on a silver platter as second place Isaac Kibet pushed him to the limit until the final kilometre. All the same Kibet was contended with second place where he was timed at 1:01:54. Sammy Kiprono clocked 1:02:02 to complete the podium.

Ezra Sang (1:02:12) and Donald Mitee (1:02:42) took the fourth and fifth places respectively. Shadrack Kiplagat (1:02:54), Abel Kipkemboi (1:03:10), Hosea Mwok (1:03:15), Bernard Kipkemboi (1:03:38) and Luke Kibet (1:03:46) followed in that order.

Like Cheruiyot, he admitted that race tough owing to the hilly terrain but was glad to emerge victorious. He said this is part of his build-up towards the Commonwealth Games.

" I am keen on making the Kenya Team to the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, I want to run the 10,000m during trials and make the team," said the Kericho-based athlete who also won Madoka Half Marathon last month.

2015 IAAF world under-18 2000m steeplechase silver medallist Sandrafelis Chebet clocked 33:11 minutes to win the women's 10km race. Dorcas Jepchirchir (33:50) and Caroline Jepkemoi (34:09) completed the podium with Nancy Krop and Beatrice Chebet following in 34:15 and 34:26 respectively.

Vincent Kiprotich won the men's 10km race in 29:18 and was followed Bernard Kimeli (29:32) and Emmanuel Bor (29:38) in the second and third places respective. Stephen Chesang (29:41) and Robert Kipchirchir (29:42) completed the top five places.

Lotto Foundation chairman/ CEO Brian Walucho described the event as a huge success and promised to continue the support.

" I am happy to be a ssociated with the event whose objective is to nurture talent. This race has produced champions and we will continue backing the organizers to ensure the youths are given a chance to exploit their talent."

The race was graced by among others London Marathon champion Mary Keittany, Nock president Paul Tergat, Sports Permanent Secretary Peter Kaberia and AK boss Gen Jack Tuwei among others.

Men 21km

1.Isaac Kipkoech 1:01:47

2.Isaac Kibet 1:01:54

3.Sammy Kiprono1:02:02

4.Ezra Sang 1:02:12

5.Donald Mitee 1:02:42

6.Shadrack Kiplagat 1:02:54

7.Abel Kipkemboi 1:03:10

8.Hosea Mwok 1:03:15

9.Bernard Kipkemboi 1:03:38

10.Luke Kibet 1:03:46

Women 21km

Lucy Cheruiyot 1:12.19

Naomi Chebet 1:12.22

Joy Kimuma 1:12:52

Maureen Jepkemoi 1:14.00

Antonina Kwambai 1:14:05

Teresia Omose 1:14:06

Esther Chesang 1:15:05

Rose Maro 1:15.24

Immaculate Chebet 1:15:34