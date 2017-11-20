Kenya: Nakuru Rally to Wind Up Season

Nakuru Rally will bring down the curtain on the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) on 10 December.

Route plans for the Top Fry-sponsored event have already been set by officials of Rift Valley Motor Sports Club, under chairman Onkar Rai.

With two events unlikely to be run after the postponement of Nanyuki Rally and Nairobi Rally, staging the Nakuru Rally will be a big relief to the title contenders.

According to 2017 National Competition Rules, 75 per cent of the eight rounds of KNRC have to be run in order for a champion to be declared in a season, failure to which the title remains null and void and null.

So far only six rounds of the series have been held.

The battle for the overall championship remains tight with a maximum of 25 points up for grabs from the last round of the series.

Ian Duncan, on 87 points, leads the standings, although any of the top six drivers stand a chance of winning the title in Nakuru.