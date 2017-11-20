18 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nakuru Rally to Wind Up Season

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdul Sidi

Nakuru Rally will bring down the curtain on the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) on 10 December.

Route plans for the Top Fry-sponsored event have already been set by officials of Rift Valley Motor Sports Club, under chairman Onkar Rai.

With two events unlikely to be run after the postponement of Nanyuki Rally and Nairobi Rally, staging the Nakuru Rally will be a big relief to the title contenders.

According to 2017 National Competition Rules, 75 per cent of the eight rounds of KNRC have to be run in order for a champion to be declared in a season, failure to which the title remains null and void and null.

So far only six rounds of the series have been held.

The battle for the overall championship remains tight with a maximum of 25 points up for grabs from the last round of the series.

Ian Duncan, on 87 points, leads the standings, although any of the top six drivers stand a chance of winning the title in Nakuru.

Kenya

Supreme Court Upholds Kenyatta's Re-Election

The Supreme Court has in a unanimous decision, dismissed the petitions challenging the validity of the October 26… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.