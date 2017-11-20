South Africa: Minister Muthambi Visits China

Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi is in China where she is on a working visit.

During the course of her four-day visit, which got underway on Sunday, Minister Muthambi will meet with the Asian country's three senior Cabinet Ministers.

Minister Muthambi will meet the Vice Minister for the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Li Shulei, the Minister for Human Resources and Social Security, Yin Weimin as well as Minister of Supervision Yang Xiaodu.

Minister Muthambi will also meet with the Head of the Commission for Discipline Inspection of Tianjin Municipality.

"It is expected that the bi-national discussions will focus on strengthening the agreements that were concluded between the Ministry for Public Service and Administration and their counterparts, the Ministries of Supervision, and Human Resources of China," said the Ministry of Public Service and Administration.

Minister Muthambi will use the opportunity to strengthen anti-corruption cooperation within the frameworks of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) and the G20.

Attention will be given to sharing of knowledge and experiences in relation to compliance with the public administration norms and standards, including ethics, integrity and discipline management.

The working visit is happening on the eve of a historic milestone, the 20th anniversary of the relationship between South Africa and the People's Republic of China, which will be commemorated in 2018.

Minister Muthambi's visit, which is at the invitation of the Minister of Supervision, is based on existing cooperation agreements between the two countries. It is a reciprocal visit to China following the Chinese's Vice Minister of Supervision, Wang Lingjun's visit to South Africa on 20 October 2016.

The Minister's visit will conclude on Wednesday.