Kenya: Celebrations as Supreme Court Upholds Uhuru Kenyatta Election

Photo: Nicholas Komu/Daily Nation

President Uhuru Kenyatta's supporters celebrate the Supreme Court's decision to uphold his election on Gakere Road in Nyeri Town on November 20, 2017.

Supporters of President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday broke out in song and dance as they celebrated the Supreme Court decision to uphold his re-election.

Jubilee leaders also expressed their satisfaction with the judges' decision.

Deputy President William Ruto tweeted: "Halleluyah! Glory to God in heaven. He has remembered our nation, given us hope & future. Wakenya jameni mubarikiwe mpaka mshangae together."

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale stated that the ruling now paves way for the swearing in of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Duale, who spoke at the Supreme Court, said the judges' decision would pave way for the country to move ahead and heal political wounds.

"After every bitterly contested election there are fallouts among the ranks and citizens. It is the role of every government and president to make sure that he carries everybody, those who voted for him and those who did not," he said, adding that through devolution and Parliament, leaders must purpose to unite Kenyans.

Mr Kenyatta's supporters simultaneously flooded streets in various towns, including Nairobi's central business district, as they cheered, honked car and motorcycle horns and danced, while others prayed.

Jubilee supporters crowded outside the Supreme Court carrying flags and placards of Jubilee leaders, including Mr Kenyatta.

In Githurai, a similar celebratory mood engulfed the area with people singing "Uhuru tano tena".

Many traders in Nairobi County cashed in as they sold Kenyan flags and Jubilee merchandise to people celebrating Mr Kenyatta's victory.

In Maralal Town, Samburu County, Jubilee supporters expressed their joy at the judges' decision.

Businesspeople, boda boda riders and a section of residents said the court's decision was a sign that the political uncertainty in the country and economic sabotage would come to an end.

In Mombasa County, supporters came out to celebrate the win, donning party colours.

More follows.