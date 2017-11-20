20 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Man Sentenced to Fifteen Years Imprisonment

On Friday, 17 November 2017, Newcastle Regional Court convicted and sentenced Sithembiso Percy Mncube (27) to 15 years imprisonment for rape. He raped a 26-year-old woman at Normandien area last year.

In April 2016 at 18.30, the victim was at Normandien area on her way to visit her boyfriend when she was approached by the accused. She was grabbed and pulled into a nearby bushes where she was assaulted, strangled and raped. A motorist that was driving past heard the scream of a woman and stopped for help. The occupants of the vehicle were in fact her boyfriend and his brother. The accused was apprehended and handed over to the police. A case of rape was opened at Normandien police station and the accused was charged accordingly.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence handed down to the accused. "I also thanked the two men who assisted the woman and apprehended the accused. We cannot tolerate people who are terrorising our vulnerable women and children in the province. Our police officers will always make sure that those involved are taken to court for prosecutions," he said.

South Africa

