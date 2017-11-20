South Africa: City of Johannesburg Cancels Corrupt R161 Million Fire Engine Contract

press release

The City of Johannesburg has decided to cancel a R161 million contract for the provision of fire engines after it was discovered that the tender was awarded on the basis of forged Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC) documents.

The City's ability to provide proper emergency services has been compromised. In addition, these kinds of corrupt dealings, presided over by the past ANC administration, have cost the residents of this City of Johannesburg a great deal. As the new administration, Herman Mashaba and his administration are determined to do whatever it takes to ensure that those responsible for this corruption are held to account.

Corruption of this nature is the only motivation behind the ANC's motion of no confidence against Mayor, Herman Mashaba. The motion of no confidence against the Mayor is only aimed at assuming control that would allow the looting to continue once again because change threatens the very survival of the ANC.

We have fought against all the other efforts that the ANC has made to undermine the change that the residents of the City of Johannesburg want, that the ANC fears. We will fight this motion and defend the change that is being achieved in our City. We will do this for the forgotten people, the politically unconnected people, the people of the City of Johannesburg.

- Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba.

