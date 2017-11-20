Photo: Nampa

Nico Smit, the treasurer-general of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM).

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM)'s parliamentarian, Nico Smit, wants government to place a moratorium on the sale of agricultural land to foreigners.

In a statement issued last week, Smit said such a moratorium should remain until Namibians have had a fair opportunity to express themselves on the issue of foreign land ownership at the second national land conference.

The second national land conference was postponed to next year by President Hage Geingob because more consultations with all stakeholders needed to take place.

Smit's remarks came after The Namibian reported earlier this month that a Russian billionaire, Rashid Sardarov, has been seeking permission from government to buy three farms in the Omaheke region in order to extend his game ranch. The billionaire also offered the land reform ministry a donation of N$24 million to help with the "land reform programme". Sardarov currently owns about 28 000 hectares of land in Namibia. Smit said the additional land Sardarov sought to buy was 18 000 hectares, which would see him owning about 46 000 hectares of agricultural land, while "Namibians' need for productive agricultural land is plain for all to see".This contradicted the ministry's efforts to introduce legislation that would limit farm sizes to a maximum of 12 000 hectares, he added.

"Namibia will only begin to address the land problem once we take a strong stand against the sale of agricultural and farmland to foreigners," the parliamentarian stressed, adding that selling agricultural land to foreigners also resulted in the increase of farm prices.

"The PDM believes that the continued sale of land to foreigners is counterproductive, and will ultimately defeat all the well- intentioned policies and programmes of the ministry of land reform," Smit said.