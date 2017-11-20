South Africa: Sabotage in NMB Ahead of the Motion of No Confidence

press release

A closed 900mm valve that had prevented water supply to Kwazakhele, New Brighton, Zwide and Soweto on Sea since Friday morning was found by an Infrastructure & Engineering and Mayoral Office task team in Nelson Mandela Bay, on Saturday the 18th of November 2017.

The valve has been reopened. A number of witnesses will be asked to make statements, and photographic evidence has been secured. In addition, a R25 000 reward is on offer to anyone who provides the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality with evidence that leads to the successful prosecution of those responsible for the sabotage.

Such actions can simply be regarded as "desperate politicking" aimed at sabotaging Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor, Athol Trollip, and those responsible will be caught and face criminal and internal prosecution. The Mayor and his administration are now more determined than ever to keep the lights on and the taps running and make sure that the people of Nelson Mandela Bay continue to get the best service delivery that they deserve, no matter what.