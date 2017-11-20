South Africa: Hawks Arrest Stalker for Death Threats

press release

A 40-year-old man is expected to appear before the East London Magistrate court on Monday for allegedly making death threats against senior government officials and municipal councillors.

In addition, he will also face charges of making allegations regarding a hit on a senior government official and a politician. The stalking and the death threats have been happening for almost a year and this were reported recently to the Hawks Eastern Cape serious organised crime task team.

The suspect was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning. Investigations are still continuing as it is believed that he has other cases pending against him.