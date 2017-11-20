20 November 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Presidency Distances Itself From Advisor's Comments

The Presidency on Sunday distanced itself from comments made by President Jacob Zuma's special advisor on energy.

"The utterances reported in the media attributed to Mr Silas Zimu, special advisor to President Jacob Zuma on energy, at the Windaba energy conference in Cape Town, that Eskom 'is going down and under, very very fast' are his personal views and do not represent the views of President Zuma, the Presidency or government," said the Presidency.

The Presidency said Zimu addressed the conference in his personal capacity.

"Government will continue to provide support to Eskom and to strengthen the State-owned entity, which is one of the country's central engines for economic growth and development," it said.

The two-day conference concluded on Thursday.

