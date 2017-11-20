Over 500 Rainbow Party members have joined the ruling Patriotic citing leadership failure by founder Wynter Kabimba.

Majority of the defectors are those that ditched the Patriotic Front for Rainbow and had now rejoined.

Leading the defectors was former Rainbow Party chairperson for elections Victor Kalesha who said the group had decided to join the ruling party because of good policies that have been introduced.

Kalesha said the defectors ditched Rainbow Party on mutual respect and has since seen it fit to join the Patriotic Front to contribute positively to the growth of the party.

"We have come to join you because of the promising good leadership that has been exhibited by the President and the introduction of many good economic policies that will improve the lives of the people," he said.

Receiving the defectors during a party mobilisation in Kitwe held at Buchi hall, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said the Patriotic Front remained open for new members adding that with many political parties coming up, numbers were important.

Mwila said the party will continue to uphold its democratic tenants adding that President Edgar Lungu remains the preferred candidate on the PF ticket ahead of the 2021 elections and further said those willing to challenge him were free to do so.

"We are the most democratic party and this we have demonstrated, to all you our new members you are most welcome and I want to assure that that you that you have made the right decision to join the ruling party," Mwila said.

Kalesha led others who included John Katati, Allan Mwewa, Mervis Mukupa, Beauty Mwewa and Naomi Kashiwa. The five all held senior positions in the Rainbow Party Central Committee.