20 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Women Allegedly Hired Same Hitman to Kill Husbands

A 50-year-old woman who allegedly plotted to kill her husband, recommended the same hitman to her friend who was going through a "rough patch" with her spouse.

Nomqondiso Tembu allegedly paid a hitman more than R100 000 to murder her husband, Vusumzi Tembu.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said Tembu's body was found near the Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane, near East London in February.

Circumstances around his murder were not immediately available.

According to Feni, after the murder of her husband, Tembu met with her friend Busiswa Nabi, who was going through a "rough patch" with her spouse.

She confided in her friend, and this was when she was told about the alleged hitman who killed her man, Feni said.

"Nabi then hired the same alleged hitman to murder her 41-year-old husband. However, in October, an informer alerted Nabi's husband to the plot and he immediately contacted the Hawks."

Feni said the Hawks arrested the two women and the alleged hitman on Wednesday, last week.

They are expected to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate's Court on November 27, for their formal bail applications.

Source: News24

South Africa

