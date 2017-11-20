The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has learned with dismay of reports on the auctioning of African migrants in Libya as slaves. Following the communiqué of the Chairperson of the Union, Professor Alpha Conde, he strongly condemns these despicable acts which are at odds with the ideals of the Founding Fathers of our Organization and relevant African and international instruments, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

The Chairperson of the Commission calls for an immediate end to these practices and other criminal acts of human trafficking. He urges swift action to identify all perpetrators and accomplices, with a view to bringing them to justice. In this regard, he welcomes the announcement by the Libyan authorities of an investigation into these criminal acts and looks forward to a credible outcome. He further urges the Libyan authorities to do everything in their power to improve the conditions of African migrants on their territory.

The Chairperson of the Commission expresses the determination of the African Union to spare no effort to help bring these acts to an end and ensure the respect of the most basic human rights. In this regard, he requests the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights to urgently launch an investigation in support of the measures announced by the Libyan authorities and to submit its conclusions as soon as possible to ensure timely follow-up and action.

The Chairperson of the Commission also intends to quickly dispatch an envoy to Libya for consultations with the Government of Libya and other stakeholders, to agree on practical steps in support of efforts to address the plight of the African migrants in Libya.