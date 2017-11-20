18 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Winless Kenya Face Hosts

By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya Simbas head coach Jerome Paarwater has indicated that Hong Kong Cup of Nations rugby tournament is what his charges needed as they prepare to tackle hosts the hosts in their last match of the tournament Saturday at Kings Park Sports Ground.

"This tournament is great and standards of play very high," said Paarwater as he made six changes to the side that lost to Russia 31-10 in their last fixture in the Far East.

"This is what we have been lacking and playing at this level opens a new window of opportunities," said Paarwater.

He said their opponents Chile, Russia and Hong Kong had played more games besides investing heavily in their teams for success.

