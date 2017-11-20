Kenya: Traffic to Gakuru's Funeral Disrupted As Rowdy Youths Flag Down Vehicles to 'Search' for Odinga

There was drama in Karatina town when rowdy youth stopped vehicles in a convoy heading to the burial of the late Governor Wahome Gakuru in search of Nasa leader Raila Odinga.

The incident that interrupted free flow of traffic on the busy Karatina-Nairobi highway for about two hours happened soon after the vehicle bearing the deceased's casket passed through the town.

Hundreds of youths shouting anti-Raila slogans poured into the highway when word went round that the opposition leader would pass through the town on his way to the funeral.

HOSTILE YOUTHS

The youths flagged down all vehicles heading towards Nyeri, forced motorists to open their car boots, searched underneath and demanded to know whether Mr Odinga was on board.

The occupants were also asked to identify themselves before being allowed to proceed.

A traffic police officer who attempted to intervene to ease traffic flow was confronted by the hostile youths who threatened to beat him up.

The youths vowed to "keep vigil" to prevent the opposition leader from slipping through.