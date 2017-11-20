18 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Traffic to Gakuru's Funeral Disrupted As Rowdy Youths Flag Down Vehicles to 'Search' for Odinga

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stephen Munyiri

There was drama in Karatina town when rowdy youth stopped vehicles in a convoy heading to the burial of the late Governor Wahome Gakuru in search of Nasa leader Raila Odinga.

The incident that interrupted free flow of traffic on the busy Karatina-Nairobi highway for about two hours happened soon after the vehicle bearing the deceased's casket passed through the town.

Hundreds of youths shouting anti-Raila slogans poured into the highway when word went round that the opposition leader would pass through the town on his way to the funeral.

HOSTILE YOUTHS

The youths flagged down all vehicles heading towards Nyeri, forced motorists to open their car boots, searched underneath and demanded to know whether Mr Odinga was on board.

The occupants were also asked to identify themselves before being allowed to proceed.

A traffic police officer who attempted to intervene to ease traffic flow was confronted by the hostile youths who threatened to beat him up.

The youths vowed to "keep vigil" to prevent the opposition leader from slipping through.

Kenya

Supreme Court Upholds Kenyatta's Re-Election

The Supreme Court has in a unanimous decision, dismissed the petitions challenging the validity of the October 26… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.