18 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Academic Guru and 3rd Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru Laid to Rest

Photo: Uhuru Kenyatta/Facebook
Late Nyeri Governor, Wahome Gakuru.
By John Gathua

Nyeri — Wahome Gakuru was laid to rest in his ancestral home at Kanuna village after political and religious leaders paid tribute to the academic guru at a State funeral.

The funeral began at 11:30am and was attended by more than 20,000 guests among them President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, more than 20 Governors, Senators and tens of Members of Parliament.

President Kenyatta mourned Gakuru as a patriot encouraging his son Mugambi to strive to greater heights as he sits his final paper at Alliance Boys High School.

He also remembered Gakuru as a strong pillar in implementing devolution noting that he advocated for the National and County Governments to work together.

In addition, Kenyatta committed himself to work with Nyeri leaders towards achieving the vision that the late Gakuru had set for Nyeri of eradicating poverty.

Retired President Mwai Kibaki eulogised Gakuru as an exemplary leader who was the brainchild of Vision 2030.

He said that he was a man of intellect and an academic guru who always emerged best in the academic field.

Deputy President William Ruto mourned Gakuru as a strong pillar in the county who had a strategy and vision for the Nyeri populace.

He described him as a patriotic Kenyan, a family man, distinguished scholar, intellectual and his legacy and vision will live beyond the funeral ceremony.

He also urged Nyeri leaders to unite, from MCAs, Senator, MPs and Governor to work together and sing from the same hymnbook.

Gakuru was last seen in public on November 3 at Maiyan Hotel in Nanyuki together with Governors from Central region where they were discussing the revival of the dilapidated Nyeri-Nanyuki metre gauge railway.

The burial brought to an end more than a week of mourning not only in Nyeri County but the entire country.

