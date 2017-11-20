Nairobi — National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga says he will announce the next cause of action next week after his dramatic return to the country from an overseas trip.

He told journalists at the Okoa Kenya offices on Saturday that a third election will not be the solution going forward, adding that a full range of actions will be announced next week in a bid to reclaim democracy.

"A third election does not offer a way out of the crisis because at the moment the IEBC is riddled with criminal elements who will never allow a credible election to be held," he stressed.

Odinga arrived back in the country on Friday after an eight-day tour overseas where he held a series of meetings with the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington and US Senate Congressional Committee officials on the October 26 repeat presidential election and his reasons for withdrawing from the race.

The Opposition leader was welcomed by thousands of his supporters who walked for several kilometres from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to the city centre.

Five people were killed during the procession.

Odinga has condemned the killings blaming them on the police.

"They would have rather killed me," he stated, adding that those who lost their lives will not be forgotten.

"You sacrificed your life for the sake of democracy as it gave you the freedom to choose your leaders and determine the direction of your country," he said.

The police however denied their involvement claiming that the five people killed during the NASA procession were lynched during stealing incidents.

In a recorded video released on Thursday, the NASA leader termed his stay in the US as a deserved visit and said the discussions he held with the various leaders indicated that there was a lot of interest in Kenya.