Kenya: Paul Put Appointed Harambee Stars Coach

Belgian coach Paul Put was on Saturday confirmed Harambee Stars coach during the Football Kenya Federation's fifth Annual General Meeting held in Mombasa.

At the largely peaceful AGM, the federation repudiated on their earlier proposal to increase the president's term limit to three terms of four teams each, with Nick Mwendwa saying that they will confirm to the Sports Act's version of two terms of four years each.

The new constitution was however passed unanimously by the 74 delegates who had turned up for the meeting.

Put, who has previously handled Burkina Faso and Gambia, has been handed a two-year contract and takes over from the much vilified Stanley Okumbi whose fate remains unclear.

"I am proud and pleased to be here. I have been in Africa for the last 12 years, written beautiful memories there and I am ready to write another chapter here in Kenya.

"I want to assure you all that you can count on me more than 100 per cent. I will do everything to raise the Kenyan flag high," Put said during his unveiling.

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa referred to Put as "the best in the business," and confirmed that his two-year contract has been signed.

Put's first assignment will be to guide the national team against its East African opponents at the Cecafa Senior Challenge tournament which kicks off on December 3.