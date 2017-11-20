Kenya: SGR Travel Time to Change as CBD, Syokimau Weekend Train Introduced

Kenya Railways will from December 1 reschedule the arrival and departure time for both the express and inter-counter train services.

This comes just weeks after they launched a second 'Madaraka Express' daily train service between Nairobi-Mombasa route.

Initially, the railway company only offered one train trip on the SGR route, with a train departing Mombasa and Nairobi termini at 8am.

In a statement on Thursday, Kenya Railways managing director Atanas Maina said the inter-counter train service will be departing Nairobi at 8am and arrive in Mombasa at 1pm.

The Nairobi-bound one will be leaving Mombasa station at 7:15am and arrive in Nairobi at 1:15pm after making seven stops across the seven stations in between the Nairobi-Mombasa route.

The express train service will on the other hand leave Nairobi at 2:30pm while the Mombasa to Nairobi will be leaving at 3:30pm.

"This timetable revision is an improvement towards an efficient service. As the festive season checks in, we expect even more passengers to board the ultra-modern trains as they transverse the country," said Mr Maina.

At the same time, Kenya Railways said people can now use the commuter train from CBD railway station to Syokimau when they want to use the SGR.

The train will also be available on weekends and an hour before the departure of the SGR train.

The train takes 30 minutes from CBD to Syokimau and in the opposite direction.