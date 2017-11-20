Kenya: It's a 'Jubilee Affair' As Governors Paint Gakuru's Burial Red

Governors stepped out in red ties and scarfs when they came to pay their last respects to their colleague Wahome Gakuru who until his death was the Governor for Nyeri county.

Men wore dark suits with red ties while their female counterparts, led by Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru, were dressed in red scarfs. It is not clear if that was agreed dress code or a mere coincident.

The county chiefs also arrived in style using choppers and four-wheel drive vehicles.

Even county bosses, who eschew suits like Kiambu's Ferdinand Waititu, suited up and wore a grey suit with a blue short and the matching red tie.

Mr Waititu normally wears short-sleeved shirts and caps even during official meetings.

By midday, more than 30 governors had arrived for the funeral service of the late Gakuru, which is currently being held at Kagumo High School.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto are also among the mourners.