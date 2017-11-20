Liberia: Cummings Supports Patel With U.S.$18K for Establishment of Secretariat

Monrovia — Continuing his efforts to empower other Liberians, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings has supported the Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia (PATEL) organization with an initial contribution of US$18,000.00 to help with the establishment of its secretariat.

The Alternative National Congress and Mr. Cummings continues to focus on the welfare of the Liberian people and particularly Liberian business people.

He believes Liberians for too long have been spectators in their economy and is committed to changing that. This is the beginning of what will be an ongoing and enduring effort to empower Liberian businesses and partnering with PATEL. .

"My contribution to PATEL is part of my commitment to continue to engage Liberia and uplift my fellow countrymen, by helping to build the private sector and Liberian businesses. Liberians for too long been spectators in their economy, and I believe this has to change, and PATEL is advocating for that change", Mr. Cummings noted.

PATEL is the largest trade union in Liberia and it aims to organize, nurture, and defend Liberian entrepreneurs by creating a better socio-economic environment where Liberians will own and run their economy.

"We are thankful to Mr. Alexander B. Cummings for his commitment to Liberian businesses and PATEL. This truly illustrates his commitment to Liberian businesses and entrepreneurs."

"We appreciate him supporting a grassroots organization like PATEL, and hope that together we can advocate for a more enabling environment where Liberians can own their economy again."

"The funds will go a long way in helping to shape the future of PATEL and helping us achieve our objective", said Mr. Dominick Kamara a PATEL spokesperson.

The funds will be used to setup the organization's secretariat, pay the organization's rent for two years and help the organization continue its mission of ensuring policy makers create foster a more sustainable business environment for Liberians.

Cummings continues to be focused on the Liberian people - he also recently contributed US$10,000 to the Liberian Marketing Association to fund a nursery for the children of market women at Rally Time Market.