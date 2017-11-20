East Africa: EA Market Set to Receive Locally Made Mobile Phone Brand

Kampala — The use of imported mobile phones in East Africa will soon reduce after a Ugandan firm, Pixan Corporation Ltd, announced it is finalizing plans to launch its first locally made handset starting next February.

Edgar Davids Oyufuru, the Pixan Corporation Chief Executive Officer said they have done all the preparations including testing the phone globally and acquiring all the needed certifications.

"Right now we are planning to launch our own mobile under the Pixan brand," he said.

The mobile phone is a culmination of research that aimed at promoting industrialization in Uganda. While prior they looked at producing various products, the mobile phone and its accessories like headsets took center stage and now a reality.

"The phone was designed after research and it addresses basics needs of the African market. For example if you are a farmer, we have content for you, if you're in health, education or music, we have the technology to respond to your needs," he noted.

Some of the aspects the research sought to address were the digital divide consumer behavior, psychograph, ethnography, market, disruption strategies and developing a competitive strategy for business.

Pixan Corporation has an Internal Research and Development (R&D) team and Division Product Development Teams in each center are responsible for commercializing products scheduled to hit the market.

Oyufuru says 'most of our investment in the past years has gone into research'.

"Ongoing investment in our collaborative global research network plays a critical role in our ability to innovate products today that will enrich people's lives tomorrow," he says. Pixan works with eight companies for different sections of the phone and in different countries - South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia and China.

Pixan Corporation was founded in 2014 under the name Pixanlabs Visual Engineering (VE), a multimedia and industrial design company.

It later rebranded to Pixan Corporation (U) Limited in July 2015, when they decided to launch information technology. It was incorporated Pixan Corporation Ltd in February 13th, 2017 in Uganda.

Alongside their maiden mobile phone, Pixan Corporation will also launch online and physical stores where their products will be sold. These shops will also act as customer centers.

They will also launch an online library where content creators like musicians, film makers will sell their arts.

Oyufuru said the biggest catch on the upcoming phone is the rich in local content. "There are quite a lot of different things on Pixan Mobile when you compare with the smartphones on the market especially when it comes to content. The Pixan phone responds to the needs of Ugandans and Africans in general,"

He said the current products or consumer electronics in the market are general products that ignore core and critical needs and problems of the African society like security, education, climate change and other socio-economic aspects.

"This is because most of these products are not made or designed for the African market. It is important to note that the few that are manufactured targeting African market are of poor quality," Oyufuru who has worked on designs of smartphones noted.

"They are designed for basics yet mobile phones and technology has the ability to solve core problems like digital divide, public health, promote local contents, and boost Africa back bone industries like agriculture, healthcare, entertainment and many others," he added.