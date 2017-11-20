19 November 2017

Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo On 3-Day Visit to the United Kingdom

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will leave Ghana on Sunday, 19th November, 2017, for a 3-day visit to the United Kingdom.

On Monday, 20th November, President Akufo-Addo will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rt. Hon. Theresa May, MP. The discussions between the pair will centre on strengthening the ties of co-operation between the two countries, and moving the bilateral relations to a point beyond aid, and on the Commonwealth, as preparations for next year's Commonwealth Summit intensify.

Later that day, the President will deliver a speech on "Democracy and Development" at the Cambridge Union Society of the University of Cambridge.

On Tuesday, 21st November, the President will speak at an event, organised by the Royal Africa Society, Facebook and the Ghana 60 years on Committee, on "Africa Beyond Aid", where the President will outline his vision for progress and prosperity of the continent.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, 22nd November, 2017, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

