Liberia: UP Appoints Committee to Write 'Vetting Procedures' for Speaker Candidates

The National Executive Committee of the ruling Unity Party (UP) has set-up a committee to write the "Vetting Regulations and Procedures" for Representatives-elect of the party who wish to be nominated for the House Speaker election.

UP has appointed a five-man Committee with the task of producing appropriate "Vetting Rules, Regulations and Procedures" within four working days to enable the party to evaluate and streamline candidates for the Speaker's race.

Representative-elect Richard W. Koon of District #11 Montserrado County is one of the committee members. He told the Daily Observer in an exclusive interview that the committee will on Thursday, November 23, submit the Vetting Regulations and Procedures to UP executive members.

Other members of the committee are Representatives-elect J. Nagbe Sloh (Sinoe District #2), Thomas A. Goshua II, Grand Bassa County, and Hanson Kiazolu (Montserrado District #17).

"Besides being a member of the UP committee to write the vetting procedures, I have been contacted by Deputy Speaker Hans Barchue, Representative-elect Cllr. Fonati Koffa and other candidates who have expressed the desire to become Speaker for the 54th Legislature," Koon said.

Among the 73 reelected incumbents and newly elected lawmakers, UP is second to the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) with 20 Representatives, while the CDC has 21. UP's collaborating party, the People's Unification Party, has six Representatives - totaling 26 for the party.

The Daily Observer later gathered that besides the six names earlier announced for the post, two names have been added. They are Deputy Speaker Hans Barchue (Independent); Ways, Means and Finance Chairman, Prince Moye (UP); and Cllr. Fonati Koffa (newly elected LP Representative).

Others are former speaker Edwin M. Snowe (UP); former chairman of the House National Defense Committee, Dr. Bhofal Chambers (CDC); and the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Thomas Fallah (CDC).

The additional names include Lawrence Randall (Independent) and Johnson Gwaikolo of the Victory for Change Party.