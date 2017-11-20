Liberia: 'Abandon Lawsuit,' UP Executive Dunah Advises His Party

Nimba County District #7 Representative and executive member of the ruling Unity Party (UP), Worlea-Saywah Dunah, seems not to be happy with the political collaboration between the UP and the Liberty Party (LP) of Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine, and therefore wants UP to abandon the lawsuit.

The UP is serving as an intervening collaborator in the case between the Liberty Party and the NEC on alleged gross irregularities and fraud that the LP believes marred the October 10 presidential and representative elections. But according to the Nimba County lawmaker, the UP's decision to join the LP in the legal case did not meet the consensus of all members of its executives.

It is no secret that Dunah has neither been a fan nor a friend of the LP or its political leader, and once indicated that the party has lost relevance in Liberian politics.

Dunah, who has always been loyal to the UP, said the LP finished third in 2005 and fourth in 2011, adding that the party was not progressing, proving that it has lost relevance in Liberian politics.

Dunah said he was forced to use the media to tell the UP to withdraw the case from the court on grounds that since the first round of the elections, UP executives have failed to meet and take a decision as a party, alleging that a few executive members are making decisions for the party.

"We have applied every effort to talk with the party chair, but he has failed to respond to our request and the only means now is to use the media," Dunah said.

He said as an executive member of the UP, he heard about the party's decision to go to court in the media without meeting all members of the executive committee, the youth league and other elected officials.

Dunah said it is necessary that UP withdraws the lawsuit from both the Supreme Court and the National Elections Commission in the shortest possible time to bring the electoral crisis to an end, adding that the court action does not reflect the views of the party.