20 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: MP Mwaura's Surviving Triplet Baptised

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evelyne Musambi

The surviving triplet of nominated senator Isaac Mwaura was on Sunday baptized in a joyous occasion.

The senator and his wife Mukami celebrated Baby Njiru who survived after they lost his two other siblings after birth.

The Mwaura family, clad in matching Ankara outfits, stood on the pulpit for Baby Njiru's baptism as he turned 10 months.

The triplets were born prematurely in January and 11 weeks after delivery via C-section, two of them died.

The deaths happened as their father battled it out for the Jubilee party nominations for the Ruiru parliamentary seat.

In August, Mwaura broke the news as he celebrated his nomination to the senate.

His wife has been blogging about the traumatizing experience at the hospital where she lost her two pre-term babies.

Kenya

Supreme Court Upholds Kenyatta's Re-Election

The Supreme Court has in a unanimous decision, dismissed the petitions challenging the validity of the October 26… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.