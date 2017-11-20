Kenya: MP Mwaura's Surviving Triplet Baptised

The surviving triplet of nominated senator Isaac Mwaura was on Sunday baptized in a joyous occasion.

The senator and his wife Mukami celebrated Baby Njiru who survived after they lost his two other siblings after birth.

The Mwaura family, clad in matching Ankara outfits, stood on the pulpit for Baby Njiru's baptism as he turned 10 months.

The triplets were born prematurely in January and 11 weeks after delivery via C-section, two of them died.

The deaths happened as their father battled it out for the Jubilee party nominations for the Ruiru parliamentary seat.

In August, Mwaura broke the news as he celebrated his nomination to the senate.

His wife has been blogging about the traumatizing experience at the hospital where she lost her two pre-term babies.