Liberian Youth Builds Model Aircraft That Actually Flies

Morris Boayla was a fascinating child who from age three shocked people with his keen interest in moving objects.

Unlike other children who loved all kinds of toys, Boayla's only interest was in airplanes and cars, and would not accept any gifts from his parents except flying toys.

Fast-forward to age 11, he started to completely dismantle his toy airplanes and cars beyond recognition and started trying to build his own with wooden or old zinc materials.

During this period, he failed several times trying to make the cars move by remote. But his curiosity didn't stop him from keep on trying.

Two years later at age 13, his long struggle came to an end after he was able to build his first toy car that could move via remote. From that moment, Boayla set his sights on bigger things. The quest was to build an aircraft; but due to schooling, and lack of support, he had to abandon this dream.

"I was a born artist with interest only in flying and moving objects. I used to refuse anything that was not a flying or moving object. This is a God-given talent and something natural I started putting into practice.

"The start was so rocky that I total give up to focus on school because whenever I tried to set down and start working on my aircraft, the time was not available. People used to call me as an unnecessary child who does not love to study but play," Boayla said.

But after a short while, he decided to give his dream another try because he could not stop thinking of building his own aircraft. By 2007, almost out of high school, he built his first small model helicopter called Snake at the age of 21. And in 2010, Boayla completed a more advanced model that can use a car battery or current (220v) to fly like a real aircraft.

"The first one that I built was not able to fly. But after learning from so many mistakes, I was finally able to get the right connections to make it fly. My aircraft is not remote controlled," he said, "it uses the switch to move. My dream is to build an aircraft that can define gravity; I mean, one that cannot crash. I'm talking about an aircraft in the midst of fuel shortage or something else that can still remain hanging in the sky until help can come. I have the vision and ability to do so, only that I don't have the financial support. "

Boayla's self-made helicopter

On materials used for the aircraft he is building, Boayla named newspaper, zinc, light, fan motto, a 12v DC motor, TV antenna, spray for the glass window and door, and umbrella iron for the aircraft to rest.

"After acquiring the materials, I first built the skeleton before putting the zinc and the current device system. The world is getting faster and better and needs more safer and better aircraft," said the Liberian aircraft visionary.

Boayla, who does not have any formal engineering education, said his creation is based on his gifts. He said although he has spent many years seeking sponsorship from rich people or government officials, he will still keep his dream alive.