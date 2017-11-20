Liberia: 16 to Vote in Laf Elections Saturday

The Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) Elections Commission has released the Voter Roll (VR) for its elections, scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at the headquarters of the Liberia National Olympics Committee (LNOC) on Randall Street, Monrovia.

According to the VR which was released on Wednesday, November 15, sixteen (16) persons will cast their votes in Saturday's polls to elect LAF officers for the next quadrennial - 2018 to 2022, in consonance with the bylaws and constitution of the LAF, and that of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF), which calls for elections to be held after every four years.

The chairman of the 3-man LAF Elections Commission, Cllr. Sylvester Rennie, said the VR has also been placed at the LNOC along with the elections guidelines.

Those listed on the VR include: Mulbah Zaza (President); Gbour Wilson (Vice President for Administration); Frederick Krah (Vice President for Technical Affairs); Korkula Roberts (Treasurer); Cllr. Sylvester Rennie (Chairman on Arbitrary); and John Pettiquoi (Chairman on Protocol).

Others are Frederick Massaquoi (Chairman of Coaches Association); Kesselee Kanneh (Chairman on Technical Committee); Emmanuel Argu (Chairman on Medical); Tarpeh Usayee (Chairman on Athletes Commission); Leroy M. Sonpon (Chairman of Publicity and Public Affairs). The remaining are Liberty Athletics Club, Conquerors Athletics Club, Fast Track Athletics Club, Fast Spike Athletics Club and Zoyah Athletics Club.

Saturday's elections are part of the LAF's 59th General Assembly, which will bring together members of the Executive Committee and two representatives each from the six registered clubs, and will be held at the offices of the Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC) on Randall Street, Monrovia.

Meanwhile, according to the elections guidelines, the positions to be contested for are

President, Vice President for Administration, Vice President for Technical Affairs, Financial Secretary and Treasurer.

A non-refundable registration fee of US$300, US$250 and US$200 are to be paid by applicants for the positions of President, Vice President for Administration and Vice President for Technical Affairs, Financial Secretary and Treasurer, respectively, to the Commission.