Kenya: Bumps, Footbridges Plan for Thika Road Unveiled

Photo: Williams Oeri/Nation

Motorists held up in a traffic jam on Thika Road, Nairobi (file photo)

Four more footbridges are set to be built on Thika Highway in a Sh822 million upgrade that will see the removal of bumps and rumble strips.

Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has awarded tenders to Fourways Construction Limited and Interways Works Limited for work that starts in January.

This will increase the number of footbridges to 22 on the 50 kilometre road in efforts aimed at curbing pedestrian fatalities.

All bumps and rumble strips will be removed from the road in a belated attempt to comply with a court order.

The bumps have been blamed for traffic jams on the highway which was expanded to eight lanes to ease gridlocks.

"The footbridges have been contracted to two local contractors. We expect them to move on site in January," said Cleophas Makau, KeNHA deputy director in charge of structures.

The project comes barely four months after Nairobi governor Mike Sonko promised to remove bumps from the road.