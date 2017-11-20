Liberia: Clergy Urges Liberians to Learn From the Past

The chairman of the National Christian Council of Liberia Rev. Dr. Jasper S. Ndaborlor is urging Liberians to learn from the past, noting that Liberians are quick to forget. Speaking Friday, 17 November at a National Peace Mediation Hour jointly observed by Christians and Muslims at the Monrovia City Hall, Rev. Ndaborlor cautioned that Liberians do things repeatedly and want to continue doing things even if they are wrong because they are quick to forget.

He says Liberians' experience should inform their decisions to enable them to know where they are and determine where they will be going. He says they are not interfering in the [electoral] matter, but they are mediating, recalling that all the political parties and those who signed the Farmington River Declaration committed themselves to resolving issues that come from the election through mediation or the legal means.

Rev. Ndaborlor notes that all they are trying to do is in the interest of peace, and to ask those involved to act within the time frame of the constitution. For his part, Liberia's Chief Imam Ali krayee says the problem Liberians have in is caused by sacrifice of truth because the people have crucified the truth. Chief Imam Krayee says there must be a special prayer for the National Elections Commission (NEC), noting that no one wants constitutional crisis. He concludes that the remedy for peace in Liberia is free, fair, and credibility election.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the National Council of Chiefs and Elders Chief Zanzan Kawor says it is time politicians listen to the bishop and elders of the country, but quickly notes that everybody in Liberia like their right. Chief Kawor says they are here to pray so that they can have one word.

Liberia's National Cultural Ambassador Juli Endee says they have come for a one hour of prayer for peace because peace is the way forward. Madam Endee notes that they come to say peace first peace, last and move forward. She concludes that they to come to mediate and to seek the face of God because with Him all things are possible.