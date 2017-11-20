20 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Southern Africa: SADC Leaders Set to Meet in Angola Over Zimbabwe Crisis

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is expected to discuss Zimbabwe's political crisis in Luanda, Angola on Tuesday, the presidency has said in a statement.

The statement said that President Jacob Zuma in his capacity as chair of SADC "will attend the summit of the SADC Organ Troika Plus Chairperson of SADC which will take place in Luanda, Angola on Tuesday".

The summit was expected to discuss the unfolding developments in Zimbabwe.

The meeting was set to go on after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe stunned many on Sunday when he made no reference to his resignation in a speech aired on national television.

"The (ruling Zanu-PF) party congress is due in a few weeks and I will preside over its processes," Mugabe said, pitching the country into further uncertainty.

Many Zimbabweans expected Mugabe to resign after the army seized power last week.

But Mugabe delivered his speech alongside the uniformed generals who were behind the military intervention.

In his address, Mugabe made no reference to the clamour for him to resign. Instead he paid tribute to three pillars of power in Zimbabwe - the military, the ruling party and the war veterans movement - and urged national solidarity.

Source: News24

South Africa

'ANC in Untenable Crisis, Zuma Must Go' - Stalwarts

ANC stalwarts and veterans have once again called for President Jacob Zuma to step down with immediate effect. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.