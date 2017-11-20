Rwanda Cracks Whip On Human Trafficking

The 2017 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), launched today by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, reveals that the… Read more »

Kigali — RWANDA is proposing life sentences for human traffickers amid criticism current laws were not deterrent. Such sentences would be imposed on traffickers of more than one person, repeat offenders and those trafficking vulnerable people like children and pregnant women. Besides the jail term, a bill before parliament proposes a fine of $12 000 (R168 000). "We want to send a strong message that human beings are not commodities," said Nadine Gatsinzi Umutoni, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion. "Whoever thinks otherwise must pay heavily," said the official. President Paul Kagame has also voiced his displeasure at the prevalence of human trafficking in the East African country. Rwanda is a source and, to a lesser extent, destination country for women and children subjected to trafficking in persons, specifically conditions of forced labor and commercial sexual exploitation. Current laws prescribe punishments of 15 to 20 years' imprisonment. - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.