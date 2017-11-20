Kenya Railways Revises Nairobi Commuter Schedule

Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) is once again set to revise its schedule to enable commuters travelling by the metre gauge train to Nairobi's central business district (CBD) from Syokimau get to work on time.

Under the new schedule expected to take effect starting December 1, the metre gauge trains will be leaving Syokimau station at 6:40am and arrive at the CBD at 7:27am.

There will also be a second metre gauge train departing Syokimau station at 7:40am to arrive at the Nairobi terminus at 8:27am.

"We have revised the schedule in order to accommodate customer needs. We shall keep reviewing these destinations to accommodate the needs of the customers," said Kenya Railways managing director Atanas Maina.

Currently, passengers have been leaving Syokimau train terminus at 6:30am to arrive at the Nairobi station at 7:15am.

There has also been a second train departing Syokimau train station leaving at 9:05am to arrive at the Nairobi terminus at 9:45am.

"It's for convenience of passengers," said Mr Maina.

Afternoon train

In the adjustment, the first train in the afternoon will leave the Nairobi terminus at 12:00pm and arrive at Syokimau train terminus at 12:50pm.

The second Syokimau train in the afternoon will depart Nairobi terminus at 5:50pm and arrive in Syokimau at 6:37pm.

The third train in the afternoon will leave for Syokimau from the CBD at 7:50pm and arrive at 8:30pm.

The Syokimau train will also be operating two trains over the weekend with the first one leaving the CBD at 6:20am to arrive at Syokimau at 7:07am.

The second train over the weekend will leave the CBD at 12:00pm and arrive at Syokimau station at 12:50pm.

"The two trains are specifically meant to drop and pick passengers at the Standard Gauge Railway train station in Syokimau.

"This is in response to the increased number of trains we have added on the SGR line from Nairobi to Mombasa," he said.