Kenya: Cops Kill Protesters in Further Post-Poll Crisis

KENYAN police are accused of killing more civilians as the country continues suffering the aftermath of President Uhuru Kenyatta's election. The opposition supporters were reportedly killed at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, where opposition leader, Raila Odinga was to address them, just hours after he had returned from an weeklong trip to the United States. The trio has been killed amid the opposition running battles with the police since the bloody August 8 election, which preceded a controversial poll in October. Odinga also boycotted October's presidential election re-run describing it as a sham. He has since launched a civil disobedience campaign to push for electoral reforms and a repeat election early next year. The disobedience has heightened tensions with police. Abdullahi Halakhe, Amnesty International's East Africa researcher, said Kenyan police must stop firing live ammunition during opposition protests and instead protect all people gathering in public. "The indiscriminate use of live ammunition is totally unacceptable. Firearms must never be used to disperse crowds," Halakhe said. According to Amnesty International research, police have killed at least 66 people in election-related violence since August. At least 33 of them died in the aftermath of the initial poll. The skirmishes in the country of over 48 million have also stunted economic growth with tourists dettered from visiting and business looted during sporadic protests. Kenya is also suffering attacks by the Muslim militant al-Shabaab group originating from neighbouring Somalia. - CAJ News

