Somalia Pulls Out of CECAFA Over SFF Wrangles

Somalia has pulled out of the next month's CECAFA Challenge Cup in Kenya. Officials of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) tournament said Somalia was unable to come up with a team due to ongoing internal conflict in its football federation.

The games to played from December 3 to 17 have now been reduced to ten teams. Sudan has also pulled out of the tournament saying their national the is still in progress.

The teams are defending champions Uganda Burundi, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania, Zanzibar and tournament guests Libya.

SFF has recently been entangled in internal conflicts with a section of federation officials seeking to oust long serving President Abdiqani Said Arab citing corruption.