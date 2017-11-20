Somalia: Gunmen Attack a Security Checkpoint in Mogadishu, 1 Soldier Injured

At least one government soldier was reported wounded in a gun attack on a Somali security checkpoint in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday night, Police said.

Assailants driving a Toyota NOAH have opened fire at security forces manning a checkpoint in the capital's Wardhigley district, wounding a soldier, according to the sources.

In a statement posted on its affiliated websites, the militants said they were behind the overnight attack, saying at least soldiers were killed and several injured in the raid.

There were no immediate comments from Somali security agencies about the Al Shabaab attack, which it claimed to have killed the three soldiers.