Africa: Total CHAN 2018 - Intermediate Lions Know Challengers

Cameroon will play in Group D alongside Angola, Congo Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

The draw for the final of the African Nation's Football tournament took place in Rabat, Morocco on Friday November 17, 2017. The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon are drawn in Group D alongside 2011 runners-up Angola, Congo Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

Group D games will be played the coastal town of Agadir. After knowing their adversaries, Coach Rigobert Song and his players will need to go the extra mile to be able to go through the group stage given that the other teams are equally preparing hard and have made great strides in performances recently. Cameroon reached the quarterfinal stage during the last edition and needs to work hard to improve their performance.

With publication of the draw, Coach Rigobert Song Bahanag and his team are already working out strategies to win this edition. The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon rounded off a two-months training period in Yaounde on November 13, 2017.

During that time the team held two training sessions per day at the Yaounde Military Stadium to come up with winning strategies ahead of the competition. Also, the Intermediate Lions played warm up games with some local teams to keep the players ready for competition.

The Intermediate Lions have never won the competition. In 2011 and 2016 they were able to reach the quarterfinal stage but their objective this time around is to make the country proud in Morocco. Among the opponents of Cameroon, Angola is the only team that appears to be a major obstacle for Cameroon.

However, they will have to watch out for surprises from the other adversaries. Coach Rigobert Song Bahanag said the team will likely go to Egypt or Turkey to better train and to acclimatise before leaving for Morocco for the competition.

The opening match and the final will be played at the newly refurbished Mohamed V Complex in Casablanca. Only national team players who are playing in their country's domestic league are eligible to compete in the tournament. A total of 16 teams qualified to play in the final tournament.