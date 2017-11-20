Cameroon: Pre-Empting Consumer-Unfriendly Behaviours

This is in an effort to fight against black marketing as the festive period draws nearer.

The Ministry of Trade within the guidelines of ensuring the availability and variety of several products as the cheerful end-of-year period arrives, has called on traders and manufacturers to make certain that clients will be served in the markets with several commodities for the celebrations.

This appeal came on the heels of a concertation meeting that took place at the ministry on November 16, 2017 between the Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, and business people in the sector. A survey by the ministry indicates that some businessmen in the past years for reasons of having extra financial gains usually create artificial scarcity when demand is high and by so doing levy extra taxes on the buyers.

It is therefore against this backdrop that the Trade Minister urged the commercial dealers to employ all necessary measures for a constant and steady supply of basic commodities for the festivities with no price disparities. With most household menus usually centered on wheat yields, the availability of rice, flour and sugar amongst other merchandise for consumption have been assured by the producers and retailers of these supplies as December advances. Meanwhile, as the feast days approach, marketing strategies are improved, branding made more attractive and sales points multiplied for a better display of goods. One is welcomed to the market square by bright colour children clothes, animating toys, wide-range of kitchen utensils, decorated Christmas trees, cooking oil and foodstuffs from different regions all assembled in an eye-appealing manner.

With the busy nature of the market on the eve of the merriment, shops are open for longer hours as buyers rush for purchase in a bid to avoid rush hour periods. Given the concertation between the Minister and other officials in the trade sector, it is anticipated that this end-of-year markets will not experience black marketing as traders have been urged to adopt the necessary measures for demand and supply to be near equitable.