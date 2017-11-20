Cameroon: Bureau Gives Instructions After Fire Outbreak

Following is an announcement after the Bureau meeting of November 18, 2017.

"The bureau of the National Assembly met today 18 November 2017 at 10 am at the National Assembly, at the request of its chairperson. The meeting was devoted to the examination of the situation resulting from the fire outbreak that occurred in the night of Thursday 16 November 2017. The Bureau noted with satisfaction the sympathy shown to the National Assembly by senior state authorities, members of the diplomatic corps and the entire nation. The bureau also congratulated the National Fire Brigade for its timely and forceful intervention that led to the circumscription of the disaster. After an exchange of views with Bureau members, a certain number of facts were noted: -That the cause of the fire outbreak is still to be identified; -That there is considerable material damage and an assessment thereof is ongoing. At the end of the above observations, the Bureau took the following decisions: -That the proceedings of the ongoing budgetary session will continue so that the state budget is adopted within the prescribed legal time frame; -That pending the conclusions of technical services on the functionality of the two committee rooms of the National Assembly, deliberations in committee and in plenary will be held in the House chamber which has not been touched. Furthermore, the Secretary General was instructed to implement the above decisions of the Bureau and to simultaneously reinforce security within the precincts of the National Assembly and the "Hôtel des deputes". (s) Victor YENE OSSOMBA Secretary General of the National Assembly