Cameroon: 2nd Wouri Bridge - Measures to Ease Traffic

This was during the 13th session of the Regional Steering Committee on big projects in the Littoral on November 15.

Though the second Wouri Bridge has been opened to public circulation, it hasn't yet eased traffic along the Bonaberi-Rond Point Deido road as construction work on the access ways is still going on. It is for this reason that the regional committee in charge of monitoring big projects in the Littoral Region met in its 13th session on Wednesday November 15 to examine ways to ease traffic on the axis. The committee meeting under the chairmanship of the Secretary General of the Littoral Region, Kinou Nana first sought to know why the persistent traffic jams despite the opening of the bridge. The assistant chief of mission to the project manager of SOGEA-Satom, the company in charge of constructing the road, said the persistent traffic jam was due to what he referred to as the uncivil behavior of the users of the road such as repairing broken down vehicles on the bridge, circulating on the opposite side of the road or more than the two lines provided for in the deviation and also largely due to the activities of the trucks belonging to Dangote, Maersk Perenco, PAD, SCDP and other big companies situated around the area. It was therefore decided that a towing truck should be put on a permanent basis around the area which will automatically tow away broken down vehicles on the bridge or deviation. Other measures included sensitizing the obstructing companies to arrange a proper parking lot for their vehicles and to avoid parking along the narrow road. Road users were also called upon to respect road signs, drive in two lines and on the right side of the road. The Regional delegate of Public Works, Mbousnoum Simon Pierre, called for the regular maintenance of the road as potholes cause vehicles to slow down and thereby provoking traffic jams. People were also called upon not to place things on the roads. Despite the above measures, the Secretary General in the Governor's office called on the construction company to make sure that the they respect datelines and finish the work by the end of the year so that the people of Douala can celebrated Christmas and New Year while circulating freely along the road. Other issues regarding the displacement of telephone, electricity railway lines as well as water pipes were deferred to be discussed in a more restrained meeting.