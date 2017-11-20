Cameroon: Nation Mourns Murdered Soldiers

The security officers, Hinma Rene, Djonlay Bienvenu, Sali David and Yaya, were posthumously decorated for supreme sacrifices.

On the strength of Presidential Decree No. 2017/572 of 16th November, 2017 by President Paul Biya, Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces, the four defence personnel who were recently killed while on special assignment in the North West and South West regions were on November 17, 2017 posthumously decorated with medals of the Cameroon Order of Valour. The event in Bamenda was presided at by the Secretary of State in charge of National Gendarmerie, Jean Baptiste Bokam. It was a moment to pay tribute to the personnel who sacrificed their lives for fatherland, Cameroon. It was against this backdrop that President Paul Biya's condolence message to the bereaved families, read by Mezam SDO, Songa Pierre René recognized the fallen personnel for their courage, dynamism and service in the battle for peace and the territorial integrity of Cameroon. A funeral eulogy at the event by the Gendarmerie Legion Commander for the North West, Colonel Nkoa Valère, revealed that the fallen defence staff died for peace, defence of the fatherland and duty. They died for a just cause, giving children a chance to exercise their right to education and above all, they died working for the unity of the nation. Colonel Nkoa Valère, revisited the circumstances that led to their murder on November 6, 7 and 10 ,2017. Born on September 28, 1977, in Ngaoundere ,Vina Division, Adamawa region, Marechal Des Logis Chef, Hinma René was murdered during a Joint Check Point in Bafut on November 7, 2017. Gendarme Major, Djonlay Bienvenu, born in 1989 in Gazawa, Mayo Danay Division, Far North region was killed on November 6, 2017 in Jakiri. Student Gendarme, Sali David, born on May 13, 1993 in Mayo Sanaga , Far North region was shot dead in the neighbourhood of Bayelle, Bamenda while 2nd Class Private, Yaya, born in 1995 in Tcholere, Far North region was killed in Eyumejock Sub Division, Manyu, South West region. The military honours that kick-started their last journey on earth was watched amongst others by the Permanent Secretary in the North West Governor's Office, Langyuy Harry, South West Governor, Bernard Okalia, West Governor, Awa Fonka, SDF National Chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi, among others.