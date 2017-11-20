19 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: National Institute of Sports - Strategic, Development Plan Presented

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elizabeth Mosima

A ceremony to officially hand over the document took place in Yaounde recently.

The road map for the National Institute of Youth and Sports (INJS) has been presented and handed over to government. A ceremony to officially hand over the Strategic and Development Plan of the institution took place in Yaounde recently. Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt, on behalf of government hailed the members of the committee in charge of the production of the strategic and development plan for their contributions in the modernisation of INJS. He said their contribution is sure proof of their interest in the modernisation of INJS which stands as a pole of excellence in the domains of training and recycling of staff of youth and animation, civic education and leisure, on one the hand, and physical and sports education staff, on the other hand. He called on them to make good use of the document and most of all involve all the necessary forces for its implementation. The FCFA 63 billion strategic and development plan for INJS was conceived within a period of ten months. The Director of the National Institute of Sports, Ebal Minye Edmond said the funds for the project will come from the contribution from the State, partners, INJS and also from parents. It is expected that the project will be concretised in the next ten years. Since the creation of the National Institute of Youth and Sports in 1960 the institution does not have a structure that is deemed for studies. The plan when concretised will ensure the development of the institution and make the National Institute of Youth and Sports not only a leader in the sub region but to be present at the international scene.

Cameroon

Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal Improve Governance - But...

The 2017 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), launched today by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, reveals that the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.