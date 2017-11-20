Cameroon: National Institute of Sports - Strategic, Development Plan Presented

A ceremony to officially hand over the document took place in Yaounde recently.

The road map for the National Institute of Youth and Sports (INJS) has been presented and handed over to government. A ceremony to officially hand over the Strategic and Development Plan of the institution took place in Yaounde recently. Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt, on behalf of government hailed the members of the committee in charge of the production of the strategic and development plan for their contributions in the modernisation of INJS. He said their contribution is sure proof of their interest in the modernisation of INJS which stands as a pole of excellence in the domains of training and recycling of staff of youth and animation, civic education and leisure, on one the hand, and physical and sports education staff, on the other hand. He called on them to make good use of the document and most of all involve all the necessary forces for its implementation. The FCFA 63 billion strategic and development plan for INJS was conceived within a period of ten months. The Director of the National Institute of Sports, Ebal Minye Edmond said the funds for the project will come from the contribution from the State, partners, INJS and also from parents. It is expected that the project will be concretised in the next ten years. Since the creation of the National Institute of Youth and Sports in 1960 the institution does not have a structure that is deemed for studies. The plan when concretised will ensure the development of the institution and make the National Institute of Youth and Sports not only a leader in the sub region but to be present at the international scene.