Cameroon: National Assembly - November Session Continues

The Bureau of the House instructed remedial measures for work to resume in the ongoing November 2017 budgetary session today.

Scrutiny of bills in the Committee on Finance and Budget Committee as well as in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly in the ongoing November 2017 ordinary session contained in the schedule of business initially scheduled for Friday, November 17, 2017 will rather take place today, Monday, November 20, 2017. Members of the Committee on Finance and Budget will meet at 10:00 a.m. while those of the Foreign Affairs Committee will meet at 3:00 p.m. The fire outbreak of Thursday, November 16 night breaking November 17, 2017 that ravaged the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh floors and partially consuming the third floor of the National Assembly Glass Palace has necessitated a lot of adjustments for the November budgetary session to hold within the 30 days provided for in the constitution. The Bureau of the National Assembly met on November 18, 2017 chaired by the House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril and gave the Secretary General instructions on remedial measures. As one of the measures, pending the conclusions of the technical services on the functionality of the two committee rooms of the National Assembly, deliberations in committees and in plenary will be held in the House Chamber which has not been touched by the fire, a press release signed by the Secretary General of the National Assembly, Victor Yene Ossomba stated. In compliance with the decision, the Committee on Finance and Budget and the Foreign Affairs Committee will meet this Monday in the House Chamber. The Bureau of the National Assembly decided that proceedings of the ongoing budgetary session will continue so that the State budget is adopted within the prescribed legal time frame. The Secretary General following the instructions of the Bureau, has to implement all the decisions as well as reinforce security within the precincts of the National Assembly and the "Hotel des Députés" where MPs are lodged during sessions.

