Cameroon: Star Building - Hon. Monjowa Lifaka Appeals for Support

The new Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) had talks with Prime Minister Philemon Yang on November 17, 2017.

Cameroonian-born Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka, elected the Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) on November 7, 2017 during the CPA 63rd General Assembly in Dhaka, Bangladesh wants the support of government in order to succeed in her three-year term of office. The desire therefore took Hon. Monjowa Lifaka to the Star Building on November 17, 2017 to discuss with Prime Minister, Head of Government Philemon Yang. "I came to express to the Prime Minister the wish for us to put a technical team to accompany me in this very difficult mission," she told the press after talks with the Prime Minister. She further explained that, "This is a diplomatic victory for our country and for me to succeed, everybody must come on board and give me the assistance that I need." Giving reasons on why she needs to work with the executive arm of government, Hon. Monjowa Lifaka said, "Most of the career diplomats are with the executive and I will need them in my mission. There are also other technical services that I will need from the executive to accomplish my mission." The talks at the Star Building also served as an occasion for the CPA Chairperson to thank the executive arm of government through the Prime Minister for support during campaigns. She said, "It was just normal that after meeting the heads of the legislative arms of government, I should come to the executive arm and see the Prime Minister, Head of Government to tell him thank you for everything government did to accompany me." Hon. Monjowa Lifaka disclosed that she received a lot of support from Cameroon's Ambassadors and High Commissioners in countries where she campaigned. All these she said, was because of the involvement of the executive to ensure that Cameroon came out victorious in the election. This was more so, because the Head of State, Paul Biya gave her the investiture and followed through to see that she was elected.