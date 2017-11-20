20 November 2017

South Africa: SA to Participate in AU ICT Meeting

A South African delegation will participate in the African Union (AU) Extraordinary Session of the Specialised Technical Committee (STC) on Communication and ICT (CICT).

The Deputy Minister of Communications, Thandi Mahambehlala and the Deputy Minister of Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, will leading the South African delegation.

The meeting will be held from 20 - 24 November 2017 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The first Ordinary Session of the STC on Communication and ICT (CCICT-1) took place from 3-4 September 2015 at the AU Headquarters. The Ministerial CCICT was preceded by a meeting of Senior Officials from 31 August - 2 September 2015 in Addis Ababa.

The AU STC on CCICT-1 replaces the African Union Conference of Ministers in charge of Communications and Information Technologies (CITMC). South Africa has served on the Bureau of the CITMC since its establishment in 2006.

South Africa was elected into the Bureau of the CCIT as the Rapporteur, representing the Southern Africa region.

