20 November 2017

The Source (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Ruling Zanu-PF Party Begins Mugabe Impeachment Proceedings

Photo: The Herald
President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe (file photo).

Zanu-PF has started proceedings to impeach President Robert Mugabe and remove him from office after a midday deadline expired without him resigning.

The party held a special meeting on Sunday where Mugabe was removed as leader of ZANU-PF and gave him a deadline to resign by noon on Monday or risk impeachment.

The party has called for a caucus of its Members of Parliament (MP) this afternoon.

ZANU-PF chief whip Lovemore Matuke is expected to raise the motion for impeachment when Parliament sits on Tuesday.

