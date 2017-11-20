Nigeria: NAFDAC Slashes By 50% Products Registration Fees Payable By SMEs

Makurdi — The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has slashed by 50 percent all products' registration fees payable by operators of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs in the country.

The agency has also stipulated 90 days as period within which all registration processes are completed for the issuance of NAFDAC registration number to prospective entrepreneurs.

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Christiana Adeyeye who made this known yesterday at a one day MSMEs Stake Holders' Forum held in Makurdi, said the new policy was introduced in the spirit of the ease of doing business campaign of the President Muhammadu Buhari led government.

Represented by the Director Special Duties, Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, the Director General noted that "the slash in fee would also go a long way to ease the burden of registration and also ensure timely registration of products by NAFDAC.

"And to achieve this, NAFDAC has also decentralized the registration processes to enable the State Coordinators handle same unlike before now when all such registrations were taken to Lagos by the entrepreneurs.

"Our e-registration processes are being replicated and done in all the zones all in our bid to encourage MSMEs because the government is in a hurry to give our economy the needed push through MSMEs activities.

Earlier, the NAFDAC State Coordinator, Mr. Francis Owu explained that the meeting was intended to allowed the agency and key players in the MSMEs rob minds and share ideas on how to move the sector forward.